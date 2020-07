These are good times for Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido as his album “A Good Time” has reached over a billion streams on all platforms. Columbia Records UK made the announcement via twitter page on Tuesday, 28 July, 2020. “A Good Time”, which is Davido’s second studio album was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido […]

