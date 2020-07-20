A deadly attack on a village in Kaduna has left many dead, with others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

No fewer than 21 persons were reported to have been killed in the deadly attack by the gunmen on Kukum Daji village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the attack was launched on the village on Sunday night at about 10:30.

It was learnt that 30 other persons, who narrowly escaped sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to some eyewitnesses, the attackers, who were heavily armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons, descended on villagers and killed them in cold blood.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to issue a statement, however, the President of the Community’s Development Association, Mr. Yashen Titus, told newsmen on Monday that the victims were shot dead at an after wedding party in one of the houses in the community.

He said the attackers stormed the village at exactly 10:35 heavily armed and started shooting sporadically.

Tutus said: “The attackers were heavily armed. 17 people died instantly from gunshots.

“32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet.”

The Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the attack, adding that the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained but hinted that the entire area had been fortified.

The post Deadly Attack On Kaduna Village Leaves 19 Dead appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...