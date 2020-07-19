Deconstructing Ayade’s strides in Cross River

By Daniel Anago

FOR Prof. Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River State, times like this calls for serious commitment from leaders. Indeed like a true leader, he has tried as best he can to live by the ideals and ideas of good governance across all strata.

When he took over the reins of leadership some few years ago, Ayade did made promises. Unlike a typical politician who has no scruples about reneging on his promises, Ayade has been shorn of such tendencies.

His motivations, described as purely altruistic, Governor Ayade is daily making, not just Cross River State but also Nigeria and indeed Africa a better place to live in.

He has embarked on an industrial revolution in the state; building factories with overall value addition instincts, especially cocoa!

However, one thing that is significant in the cocoa revolution in Cross River is that the big picture is not lost on Ayade.

He understands that for agriculture to replace oil, it must be organised in a manner that processing can bring out the real value of farming and spark off a chain of economic activities that will create millions of good jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue to investors, employees and government.

For instance, if agriculture currently employs, say, 10 million Nigerians, agro-processing industry can employ thrice as much in the value chain. So we must spend much time discussing not only farming but also agro industrial development too?

A standard cocoa-processing factory producing chocolate can employ thousands of staff compared to any farm just farming cocoa for export.

The factory will also employ or engage the services of engineers, technicians, accountants, drivers, administrators and lawyers. This is Ayade’s drift!

Cross-River currently has the largest chicken processing plant. A multibillion-naira chicken processing plant in Calabar has been completed and has the capacity to process 24,000 chickens a day.

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be launching a scheme where 1,000 youths will receive N1million naira each and plots of land for smallholder poultries that will feed the chicken factory.

But beyond the shores of his state, Ayade is also expanding his sphere of influence with projects that will touch the lives of many Nigerians. He has made the Bakassi deep seaport project a matter of serious

Already, Governor Ayade’s administration is working closely with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to maintain its place in the scheme of things in that sector.

At an event in Calabar, the Cross River capital, Managing Director of Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA), Adam Shaffer led a high powered delegation to sign a memorandum of understanding on the Feed the Future Project between the state government and USAID.

Shaffer said at the event that at the event that the state topped the list of 36 states of the federation seeking to key into the Feed the Future programme.

He emphasised that Cross River was first considered because it has distinguished itself in the areas of international best practice, transparency and the willingness to align with the vision of USAID.

Thankfully, these initiatives have literally turned the economic tide for the state to more ways than one. Expectedly, some of the best practices Governor Ayade has brought to bear include, setting up Agricultural Equipment Hiring Centres, bolstering cooperatives and rice production clusters and encouraging private sector participation.

Already, several rice milling centres and “food banks” have been established in all local governments across

Speaking with journalists recently, he recalled that his state government procured the equipment from John Deere of the United States, the biggest company in the world for land clearing and land preparation for agriculture.

He noted that with the partnership Cross River has with Tata, the local partner, “we have made order and taken delivery of a large number of tractors, bulldozers, pay loaders, excavators, the list is endless,” he said.

Already, a tour and assessment of Agro farm facilities at all major rice farm clusters have been concluded. The sites visited were proposed locations for Agricultural Equipment Hiring Centres.

The governor expressed the hope that the programme, when fully functional, would create jobs for over 2,000 young persons who would have at least 5,000 hectares of farmland for rice.

Interestingly, the state government got 30,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers to rural farmers to up the ante, while he has continued with his administration’s policy of buying 100 tractors every year, a good number of which have been evenly allocated for the purpose of rice production in the state.

Under Ayade, the state government has also tapped into the Prosper Africa programme initiated by the American government with the funding of about USD60 billion set aside to bring prosperity to Africa and reduce poverty and using Cross River as a mediator is already growing in leaps and bounds translating into good news for Cross River and indeed Nigeria.

As has been noted, for Governor Ayade, his hands is on the plough as he has assured that he won’t rest on his oars until Cross River State takes her pride of place as a leader in the sub-region worthy of emulation.

Anago, a public affairs commentator, writes from Lagos

The post Deconstructing Ayade’s strides in Cross River appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Deconstructing Ayade’s strides in Cross River appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...