Deeper Life Young Professional Forum holds annual summit

The annual leadership summit of the Young Professionals Forum (YPF) of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry kicks off on Saturday

The two-day summit tagged LEAD 2020 holds on online platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

The LEAD 2020 is aimed at igniting conversations around forthright leadership and emotional intelligence among the young professionals in any strata of the society they find themselves.

President of the forum, Daniel Bamigbayan, said: “This programme is planned to reach at least 10,000 young professionals around the world.

“This is our own way of supporting the outcry for leaders that can move our nation and the world forward. We believe that with the array of exemplary leaders that will be speaking at the event, we will be able to guide young professionals on how to reach the top of their career while upholding the highest level of integrity.”

Speakers at the summit include former Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Pedro and Prof. Samuel Bamidele who was the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University.

Other seasoned professionals that will join them to dissect issues on various aspects of leadership and emotional intelligence are: Chairman, Good Shepherd Group of Schools Dr Bayo Oyeyemi; Pastor Philip Ajimuda and Proprietor of Adams Int’l College Mr. Adams Adebola.