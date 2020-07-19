Delta monarch ‘kidnapped’

By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

There is tension in Idumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North over the alleged abduction of HRH Obi Oreze Justin Nwoko.

But the Delta Police Command said there was nothing like the incident.

However Personal Assistant to the monarch, Mr. Iloba Mathew, confirmed the abduction.

A relation of the monarch, Dennis Nwoko, blamed the alleged abduction on security agents.

The Nation gathered residents heard gunshots when eight masked men allegedly broke into the palace and whisked the monarch to an unknown destination.

The monarch’s aide, Iloba, said he was notified of the abduction on late Saturday night.

He said the abductors took the King to an area in Asaba, adding efforts were on to reach the kidnappers for negotiation.

But Delta Police Image Maker, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, debunked the alleged kidnap, saying it was untrue.

She said: “The monarch was not kidnapped.He most probably will be in his palace as we speak.He was not kidnapped.”

