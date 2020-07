She said YES! What better way to be cool for the summer than to be engaged? “Cool For The Summer” crooner Demi Lovato said yes to her boyfriend Max Ehrich after he popped the question on Wednesday night. Taking to Instagram to announce her engagement that took place during a stunning beachside proposal, she shared a […]

