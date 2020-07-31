Despite Baga attack, Zulum delivers food aide to 80,000 IDPs at Monguno

Despite an attack on his entourage in Baga, Governor Babagana Zulum continued his humanitarian activities in Monguno, where he delivered food aid to over 80,000 internally displaced persons.

The Governor arrived Monguno on Monday for a humanitarian tour of northern part of the state, he supervised the distribution of relief items to IDPs from Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa, Nganzai and Monguno.

Thousands of bags of grains and cooking oil were distributed to the IDPs and the vulnerable households in the host communities.

Male households received bags of grain, and cooking oil, while females received cash amount of 5,000 naira each.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum’s resilience was commended by the sector 3 Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General I. Garba.

The commendation was made when Zulum paid a visit to the soldiers, and officers of the Nigerian military at the Nasara Barracks, Monguno.

Before leaving Monguno to Maiduguri, Prof. Zulum inspected various ongoing projects, which includes High Islamic Secondary School project, 1000 housing unit project and a Mega Primary School.

While at the 1000 housing and the High Islamic School project sites, Zulum charged the contractor to maintain quality on their work.

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday escaped ambush by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members.

One of the aides to the governor said the convoy was attacked when the governor was returning from Baga where he distributed food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the Nigerian Army has commenced investigation about attack on the governor’s convoy.

He said, “Although, details of the unfortunate incident are sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.”

Like this: Like Loading...