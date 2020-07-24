Dhul Hijjah: Rededicate yourselves to more spiritual activities, NSCIA, JNI tell Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, have urged the Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to more spiritual activities during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah which commenced Wednesday.

NSCIA in a statement signed by the Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu said: “The Council hereby enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country. The Council equally calls on the Ummah to rededicate themselves to worship Almighty Allah with full devotion and to intensify prayer to Allah for the eradication of Corona Virus and all other challenges facing the country such as insurgency, banditry and rape.

Also, JNI in its own statement signed by the Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu said: “Some of the emphatically recommended acts expected to be performed in these days are Dhikr (constant remembrance of Allah, the Most High by glorifying Him and thanking Him), recitation of the Glorious Qur’an and frequent recital of Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness), exclusive obedience to parents, extending kindness to relatives, sharing with the poor and the needy, sharing of love, sympathy, making peace and reconciliation, visiting the sick, amongst many other meritorious acts of worship.

“It should be noted that the superiority of performing righteous acts in this period is gracious, that’s why”…performing (good) deeds during those days are more beloved to Allah than performing (good) deeds during any other days on earth without exception!…”, as declared by Ibn Rajab.

“During the period, the annual ‘Eid-el-Adha is celebrated along with the accompanying momentous sacrifices and the spiritual attainment of Hajj. Therefore, it is recommended for Muslims, who can afford, to fast the first 9 Days of the month, because of the great reward inherent in fasting. If one is unable to fast the ten days, he/she should make sure that the Arafat day which comes up on 30th July 2020, is fasted; whose reward is the reparation of two years sins.

“We should also use the opportunity to seek Allah’s forgiveness, adore and worship Him the more, as well as supplicate fervently for an end over security cum economic challenges bedevilling the Nation. Bearing in mind the new wave of communal and violent conflicts which are utterly condemned in their entirety by the Sultan of Sokoto, likewise, other insecurity issues of banditry, insurgency, rustling and all other crimes against humanity remain strongly condemned and we must not relent in supporting the security agencies by providing relevant intelligence, despite the alleged seeming haunting of informants by criminals.

“We thus use this occasion to call on the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness to one another, eschew acts that will attract the anger of Allah (SWT), be generous, prayerful, responsible and patient even in the face of the daunting challenges faced in the Nation.

“We should intensify prayers for ourselves and our nation for Allah’s intervention in every situation we found ourselves. We shouldn’t forget that it is emphatically desirable upon whoever has the ability of possessing a sacrificial animal to refrain from shaving of all forms hair, cutting of finger and feet nails, until the ‘Eid day i.e. after the ‘Eid prayers.

“It is also desirable for those who would offer sacrificial animal not to take breakfast on the ‘Eid day, until after observing the ‘Eid prayers and slaughtering of their respective animals, and then eat it therefrom. Above all, after the ‘Eid prayers, Muslims are to resume back to Dhikr after each obligatory prayer from the 10th day i.e. 31st July 2020 (after Zuhr – afternoon prayers) until after the Subh – early morning prayer of the 14th day of Dhul-Hijjah i.e. 4th August 2020.

“Lest we forget, the novel CoViD-19 is still much around; we must be very concerned about our safety, as maintained in Islamic Law. We advise that ‘Eid prayer be observed with decency and calmness, distancing and avoiding crowd for preserving health and well-being. Therefore, we advise that caution be our watch word during the ‘Eid and after the festivity”.

