Diri to security chiefs: tackle kidnapping

From Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has admonished heads of security agencies to redouble their effort in tackling kidnapping.

Diri, who spoke on Wednesday at his maiden security council meeting, urged security chiefs to be professional.

A statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, reads: “While the security of life and property rests within the ambit of the Federal Government, our administration will not watch kidnapping and harassment of citizens by criminals go unaddressed.

“If you remove security, national currency and others, every other thing in the federal system of government is under the state, be it education, health, infrastructure, among others. National security is the pride to every nation.

“You are here representing Nigeria and Bayelsa State; the way you serve will determine what God has for you in the future. As you serve diligently, with all commitment, being unbiased and apolitical, you have a name that transcends politics and political parties.

“From my working relationship with some of you for about five months, I have seen that you try to avoid being politicised. Please keep it up.”

Diri, who welcomed the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, urged him to synergise with other security organs to ensure there were no threats they could not handle.

