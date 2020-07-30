Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter US Open tune-up tourney

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and world No 2 Rafael Nadal have entered the US Open tune-up tournament to be played in New York while Serena Williams is in the women’s field.

Organisers of the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, typically played in Cincinnati but moved to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced initial singles entry lists on Wednesday.

The event will be staged 20-28 August in a quarantine environment without spectators at the National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, where the Grand Slam hardcourt showdown would begin 31 August in similar conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...