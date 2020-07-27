Dogara returned to APC to achieve 2023 presidential ambition — Sen. Jibrin

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said that the reasons advanced by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara for leaving the PDP were not the real reason for his defection.

Dogara returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, in a letter of resignation addressed to Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP, Bauchi, dated July 24, 2020.

The former Speaker claimed that he left for the failure of governance in his home state of Bauchi which is under the reign of PDP, adding that he could not successfully ask questions about issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

In his reaction, Senator Jibrin in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said Dogara left the party because of his dream to become either the President or Vice President in 2023, which he felt he could not achieve in the PDP.

Jibrin said Dogara did not explore any internal mechanism for settlement, adding that as BoT member, the former Speaker did not even approach the leadership of the BoT for complaints.

“Considering the reasons given by Dogara for his defection, one is compelled to say that Mr Dogara has other strong reasons for leaving PDP.

“I’m beginning to suspect that the former speaker has underground motives for joining APC.

“I’m beginning to suspect that Mr Dogara has a plan of becoming President or Vice President in 2023, which he knows he will never achieve in PDP.

“I want to assure the former speaker that PDP shall continue to be very strong and united and its doors will remain open to all Nigerians.

“Therefore, PDP will never accept any plan from anybody to destroy the party,” he said.

