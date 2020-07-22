Olaitan Ganiu

After inking an endorsement deal with BBNaija headline sponsor, Betway Nigeria, Don Jazzy has noted that it’s game on for him.

Speaking recently on his decision to sign an endorsement deal with the company, Don Jazzy said, “I’m so delighted to be partnering with Betway on Big Brother Naija season 5. My fans can expect to get the best of entertainment, banter, fun and excitement from me, Ebuka, and the Betway team throughout this season of BBNaija. It’s game on till the next three months!”

Don Jazzy joins the host of the BBNaija show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, after appearing on the show as a guest alongside Dr Sid in 2019.

On his part, Ebuka said, “Betway is one of the world’s biggest gaming and entertainment brands, while Big Brother Naija is Africa’s biggest reality TV show. So, I’m incredibly proud and grateful to be involved with both brands. BBNaija season 5 is going to be the biggest and most exciting one yet, and I can’t wait to share all the drama and excitement with Betway customers and BBNaija fans all over the world.”

Don Jazzy and Ebuka’s involvement with Betway Nigeria is coming after the gaming and betting company was announced as the lead sponsor of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

The post Don Jazzy says it's game on in BBNaija Lockdown appeared first on Breaking News.

