Don’t panic, Third Mainland Bridge will still accommodate 80% traffic ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday advised motorists not to panic over the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that efforts were been made to make the situation devoid of stress.

Ogungbemide said that every necessary thing was being done to ensure a free flow of traffic in the metropolis during the duration of the repairs.

The sector commander, who spoke at the end of the last stakeholders’ meeting before the partial bridge closure at 12 midnight, said that priority would be given to traffic at the peak periods in Lagos.

He said that 80 per cent of traffic would still be allowed on the highway.

“We just finished from the last stakeholders’ meeting before the partial lockdown, and we are just coming back from the Third Mainland Bridge diversion spots.

“All the stakeholders moved down there after the meeting to have on-the-spot assessment of what situation looks like.

“So, there is no need to nurse any fear and agitation because everything is under control.

“All the alternative roads have been taken care of and everything is already set.

“It is the cooperation of the motoring public that is required. There is no time when there will be a total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge.

“So far, so good on the Third Mainland Bridge, the two twist points have been taken care of. We are just waiting for the opening at midnight,” Ogungbemide said.

According to him, the two twist points at both Adeniji end and Adekunle end of the corridor are already set for the final opening to traffic as from midnight.

On advice to motorists, the FRSC sector commander said that the corps had given enough advisory to motorists, urging them to cooperate with traffic managers to have a free flow of traffic.

He said that the corps had made huge deployment of regular and special marshals to prevent and arrest any chaotic situation.

Ogungbemide said: “It is for them (motorists) to know that the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge, this time around is stress-free because priority has been given to traffic at the peak period.

“This is like taking care of 80 per cent of normal traffic on Third Mainland Bridge, while the remaining 20 per cent will have access to the alternative routes.

“At the peak period in the morning, all Island-bound vehicles from mainland will have unhindered movement.

“Coming back in the evening, they will also have access up to the Adeniji end of the outward Island and have a twist into the incoming lane from the Mainland and another twist back to Oworonshoki-bound at Adekunle end.

“So, going back to Mainland in the evening, there are two twists, one at Adeniji end, where they will twist to the Island-bound lane, and at Adekunle end, they will then twist back to Oworonshoki-bound and proceed to Oworonshoki.”

He said that the repair work would be from Adeniji end to Adekunle end of the bridge.

Ogungbemide said that was the section the government would be working on in the first three months of the repairs.

NAN reports that there has been apprehension among motorists over the possible gridlock in the Lagos metropolis due to partial closure of the major access bridge into Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Government, however, said that alternative routes had been fixed.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Don’t panic, Third Mainland Bridge will still accommodate 80% traffic ― FRSC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...