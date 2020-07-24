Social Media User Labels Bbnaija Dorathy a “Certified Runs Girl” , Shows Proof

A social media user has made wild claims about Big Brother Naija Lock-down Season 5 housemate, Dorathy, saying she is a “certified runs girl” outside the show.

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija Lock-down reality TV show became quite familiar with busty housemate, Dorathy from the very beginning of the show, thanks to her endowment.

She’s since won the hearts of many, in and out of the house because of her jovial and outspoken nature. In not up to a week in the Big Brother house, Dorathy has already amassed thousands of following on her social media pages.

According to the social media user, she recognized Dorathy when she entered the big brother house from a popular “runs” app which she herself is a member. She claimed she wasn’t certain until she took a closer before and realized it was her.

So after Dorathy joined the Bbnaija show. I recognized her from the popular runs app. Which I am also an escort in. Wasn’t certain about it oo but I had to look at her profile on the app to be sure. Babe was a certified runs girl. Not judging oo but couldn’t keep the story to myself.

Dorathy Bachor Instagram page look like the true reality of “hoping to get the best time of her life” as her followers increase overnight after becoming Big Brother Naija housemate.

The BBNaija female housemate from Delta State, southern Nigeria is contesting in the 2020 television reality show.

