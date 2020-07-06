Dr Anu Of Medcontour Granted Bail, Case Adjourned Till The 9th Of July.

Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju the Lagos based cosmetic surgeon has been granted bail on self-recognisance by Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Dr Anu who runs Med Contour was arraigned before the court by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC today July 3.

In a five-count charge, the FCCPC arraigned her over allegations of a botched surgery she allegedly conducted that led to the death of a patient, one Mrs Nneka Onwuzuligbo. The agency also accused her of obstructing the investigation by its officers into the case. The agency also accused Dr Anu of disregarding several summonses sent to her to appear before the agency and summons by the agency to appear and produce certain documents.

Dr Anu pleaded not guilty to the five counts.

The presiding judge then granted her bail on self-recognisance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the case was adjourned till July 9 for the commencement of trial.

