Drake has broken a record for the most Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, overtaking previous record-holder Madonna. The Canadian rapper takes the title in spectacular fashion, scoring two Top 10 hits on this week’s chart, his 39th and 40th, as the featured artist on two new DJ Khaled singles, Popstar […]

The post Drake Overtakes Madonna And The Beatles’ Top 10 US Billboard Hits appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...