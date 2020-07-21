Drama as 29 Inmates Escape From Prison in Abia

Twenty-nine suspects detained at the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, have escaped.

SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer for Abia Command, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that 29 detainees escaped from the Umuahia Central Police Station’s cell after overpowering the guard on duty.

Newsmen however gathered 20 of the suspects have been rearrested while nine are on the run.

Narrating the incident, Ogbonna said that one of the detainees had appealed to the guard (name withheld) to assist him with water to flush the toilet.

He said that unknown to the guard, the detainees had conspired to attack him in order to escape from detention.

“This happened around 9.00 p.m. on Saturday,’’ he said.

According to information, the cell guard innocently opened the cell to hand water to the suspects.

As the guard opened the cell door, the suspects, who were said to have pushed it against him, overpowered the guard and fled.

Investigations revealed the cell of CPS, Umuahia, like most police stations in the state, is overstretched as correctional centres have been reluctant to accept suspects over COVID-19 scare.

The situation is said to have forced courts to order remand of some of the suspects in police custody.

When contacted, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

He called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the fleeing suspects and report to the nearest police station.

Ogbonna promised all the fleeing suspects would be rearrested and prosecuted.

The command’s spokesman said that 20 of the suspects were re-arrested that night and in the early hours of Sunday.

He expressed the confidence that the remaining nine escapees would be rearrested and appealed for assistance from Umuahia residents.

“I appeal to members of the public to be vigilant and report any strange face or faces in dirty attires in their neighbourhood to the police.

“The suspects had dirty attires they wore in the cell and may be looking for where to steal people’s clothes in order to look decent to be able to escape from the town,’’ Ogbonna said.

