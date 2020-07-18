Dreamworks eyes Nigerian market

Daily News

American studio, Dreamworks Animation studio, has eyes on the Nigerian market.

The Nation reliably gathered that the animation studio, which is a subsidiary of the Universal Pictures, is currently in talks with a Nigerian company for possible collaboration.

Sources in the know hinted that Dreamworks studio and the Nigerian based company have finalised talks on the working modalities.

While it is unclear what form the American studio intends to take on the Nigeria market, it is rumoured that the studio is looking at getting a channel with one of the cable companies.

Dreamworks studio is popular for producing animated feature films, television programmes, and online virtual games.

