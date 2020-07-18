Another tragedy struck after the Ex-Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly died earlier today.

Wife of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, the late Ex-Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Mrs Garuba was abducted on Saturday on her way from Abuja to Edo State, where her husband died of coronavirus complications earlier in the day.

The Street Journal gathered that Mrs Garuba was kidnapped alongside her son and driver while on their way to Etsako, the hometown of Garuba, where he was expected to be laid to rest in line with Islamic rites.

This is not the first time Mrs Garuba will be kidnapped. While serving as a magistrate in Edo State, she was kidnapped at Obadan village, close to Ogbemudia Farms in 2016. She regained her freedom after several days in captivity.

The political community in Edo State has since been thrown into mourning following the double tragedy – the death of former speaker and abduction of his wife and son.

The Edo State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement regarding their kidnap.

Meanwhile Governor Godwin Obaseki has called on the Nigeria Police Force to swing into action and ensure the release of the wife and son of the late former Speaker.

A statement by the Governor’s aide read, “Governor Godwin Obaseki is deeply saddened by this incident, which he described as distressing more so, with the passing of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, earlier today. He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued. The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation.”

The governor called on the State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, to work with his Kogi counterpart to secure the victims’ rescue.

The post Dual Tragedy: Late Edo Speaker’s Wife, Son and Driver Kidnapped appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...