Dubai authorities rejects the application of Nigerians applying for a tourist visa

Dubai authorities have reportedly rejected the application of Nigerians applying for a tourist visa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well Nigerians not to apply for jobs in the Arab country. This new development began after the recent arrest of alleged internet fraudsters, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Ray Huspuppi and Olalekan Jacob Ponle popularly known as Mr. Woodbery in Dubai. Hushpuppi was arrested for an alleged $35 million by Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents pertaining to a well-planned international fraud worth Dh1.6 billion (N168,823,414,720.00). Hushpuppi and his gang of fraudsters were accused of leading an “international” online fraud network for money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft. Do you think the visa restrictions was due to the arrest of the Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi?

