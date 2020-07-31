Dubai Crown Prince Rescues Nigerian Mother Stranded With Quadruplets, Pays Hospital Bills

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Crown Prince has come to the aid of a Nigerian couple who had earlier cried out for financial help.

The Dubai Crown Prince came to the rescue of a Nigerian mother stranded with four premature quadruplets receiving special care at Latifa Hospital.

Tijani Abdulkareem, 32, and his wife Suliyat, 29, faced costs of about Dh800,000 after she gave birth to quadruplets on July 1 following a cesarian section but had no health insurance after her hospital cleaning contract ended.

Currently, those fees have now been covered by the Dubai Crown Prince, leaving the family overjoyed.

The babies who were born a month ago were placed in round-the-clock specialist care where they are likely to remain for probably another month.

The couple, in a statement, said:

“We would like to express our gratitude on behalf of the family to the UAE leaders, Sheikh Hamdan and the Latifa Women and Children’s Hospital for the love and compassion shown to our family during this challenging and beautiful experience.”

“We are immensely grateful and we can’t thank you all enough.

“It is only Allah that can repay you all for all the good deeds. We will never forget you.”

The couple had planned to return home to Oyo State to look after their soon-to-be expanded family, however, their flights were grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Abdulkareem worked as a chef at a restaurant in Al Quoz, however, his basic insurance did not cover the care of any dependents.

The hospital bills racked up more than AED 400,000 (about $108,000) in medical expenses since the quadruplets were born.

Even though the Nigerian community and other UAE residents rallied to support them by donating AED 42,000 (around $11,500) to the hospital, substantial costs remained.

With the intervention of the Dubai Crown Prince, the bills have now been secured, allowing the family to return home to Nigeria as soon as the babies are well enough to fly.

As a token of their appreciation, the couple decided to name three of the babies in honour of those who offered a helping hand.

One of the boys has been named Hamdan Alexi Tijani and one of the girls Latifah Marichell Tijani after the late mother of the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Another son has been named Mohammed Pride Tijani in honour of Sheikh Mohammed.