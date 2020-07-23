E-commerce firm,Chiji14xchange, unveils Cute Biola, Uchemba Williams as brand ambassadors

Chiji14xchange, an e-commerce/fintech company has unveiled actor, Uchemba Williams and comedian,Cute Abiola as its brand Ambassadors to represent the brand through advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns that will support the creation of more awareness of the brand. The duo was presented to the media on Friday 17, July 2020 when they were officially signed. Speaking […]

