Eatrich unveils platform for young farmers, others

A Lagos based agricultural firm, Eatrich Farms, has unveiled an investment platform, Green Africa Project (GAP) to promote the agricultural interest of young farmers, and other small holder farmers in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, Eatrich Farms, Ambassador Sam Afolabi, said this was initiated as a response to the yearning of many young Nigerians seeking investment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“GAP is one of many projects handled by Eatrich Farms to further its goal of feeding the future with freshness. The company created this project to maximise investment and minimise risk, with the end goal of improving socio-economic situations through agriculture.”

He said the programme was in phases, starting with a fish farm in the first phase. There will be chicken and turkey farming in the second phase and piggery in the third phase. The company said it was also working on investments for maize farm and feed mill projects.

“Each investor has nine ponds, and each pond has 800 fishes. Invariably, you’re going to have 7,200 fishes at harvest, you can earn N2 million every year for 20 years,” he said, buttressing the sustainability of a fishery business.

The firm said youths who would want to invest will have their investments covered under the company’s Leadway Assurance programme. It also has personnel with requisite skills and cognate experience to manage the investment on behalf of any partner.

”GAP investment is smart, safe, and profitable. Eatrich is a company that puts its investors/partner at its core. In the last four years, the company has remained committed to not just satisfying investors/partners but amazing them,” he said.

