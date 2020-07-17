Ebila’s Gang Threatens to Avenge Their Leader’s Death by Unleashing Terror in Ibadan

Contrary to beliefs that the death of the ring leader of the notorious one million gang leader, Biola Ebila will bring back some level of security and sanity to the people of Ibadan, dynamics of his death may bring untold distress to Ibadan.

The notorious gang which Ebila led before his demise, has sworn that the gang responsible for his death of their leader will encounter untold and extreme turmoil.

Members of this rival group perceived to be thugs loyal to late Moshood Ekugbemi have also threathened to disrupt activities of the peaceful Oyo State until Ebila’s death is avenged.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Biola popularly known as Ebila, one of the most wanted criminals in Ibadan, Oyo state, was reportedly killed on a Sunday afternoon by suspected thugs loyal to late Moshood Ekugbemi.

It was gathered that Ebila was murdered in his hide out around Olomi area of Ibadan after fled from his permanent residence in Kudeti for fear of reprisal attack by late Moshood Ekugbemi’s group.

Ekugbemi was stabbed to death during a bloody clash with a rival group at Olunde area of Ibadan in Oluyole Local Government area of the state.

The groups that have been terrorising inner parts of Ibadan such as Born Photo, Foko, Isale-Osi, Popoyemoja, Oopeyeosa, Idi-Arere, Kudeti, and so on include One Million Boys, the Indomie Boys and Abe-Igi Boys.

The late Ebila was alleged to have been busted along with some of his gang members by operatives of Operation Burst when they went to kidnap one person, simply identified as Femi.

Ebila and his boys were said to have exchanged fire with the officials of Operation Burst. But his gang members reportedly escaped with his dead body in a car and took the lifeless body to Kudeti and showed the corpse to other members of the gang that did not follow them for the operation.

The development was said to have angered some of his gang members, who immediately unleashed pandemonium on Kudeti, which is their operational headquarters.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed Ebila’s death, said some of his gang members brought his corpse to Kudeti area of Ibadan on Sunday and after some people had seen it, drove the lifeless body to an unknown destination.

He stated further that some arrests have also been made because some of his followers wanted to foment troubles in Kudeti area following his death, adding that security personnel have been stationed at strategic places at Kudeti, Idi-Arere, Oke-Oluokun, and other places to forestall breakdown of law and order.

It could be recalled that Ebila was declared wanted by Oyo State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the murder of another Ibadan ‘warlord’, Moshood Ekugbemi on the 12th of May, this year.

It was gathered that Ebila led his group to attack Ekugbemi, which eventually led to Ekugbemi’s death.

Speaking with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi on phone, he said he was still gathering information on how it happened, and that immediately he get the true picture of what happened, he would get back to the media.

According to him, “I am still trying to get the true picture on how the incident happened. Immediately we are through with the enough information, I will get across to you. Thanks”.

Moshood Oladokun, fondly called Ekugbemi, who was alleged to have been a leader of a notorious cult group, terrorising the city of Ibadan.

The deceased, was said to have been stabbed to death during a bloody clash with a rival group at Olunde area of Ibadan, in Oluyole local government.

The police who confirmed his death said two persons had been arrested in connection with the development and investigation had been launched into the killing of Ekugbemi to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the death and those behind the killing with a view to bringing them to justice.

Ekugbemi, who was reportedly released from Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan recently, after he completed a jail term, was said to have belonged to one of the groups – One Million Boys, the Indomie Boys and Abe Igi Boys, that have been terrorising Ibadan, especially the inner parts of the city, including Born Photo, Foko, Isale-Osi, and Popoyemoja.

The groups, as gathered, were linked to land grabbing and supremacy battle that had led to bloody clashes that had claimed many lives, and left many people injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The building in which Ekugbemi lived was vandalised and broken bottles littered the premsis.

According to residents in the area, the crisis started when Ekugbemi was attacked by members of a rival group led by the late Ebila that invaded the area to demand royalty from a landlord, who was about to roof his building in the neighbourhood.

The post Ebila’s Gang Threathens to Avenge Their Leader’s Death by Unleashing Terror in Ibadan appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...