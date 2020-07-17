Economic Diversification Milestone Achieved As First-Ever ‘Made in Nigeria’ Gold Bar Is Produced

President Muhammadu Buhari, on 16th July 2020, received the first-ever ‘made in Nigeria’ gold bar from the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI), which was flagged off at Yauri, Kebbi State in February 2020.

For the first time ever, Nigeria produced artisanally-mined gold, processed and refined according to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) standards required for the use of gold as a reserve instrument by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

PAGMI is an initiative of the Solid Minerals Development Fund headed by Mrs Fatima Shinkafi of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The initiative’s major objective is to formalize the activities of artisanal miners, to conduct their business in a legal, safe, secured and friendly environment.

PAGMI successfully separated and refined silver from the gold mined by the artisanal miners, thereby delivering additional value to them.

The CBN purchased the 12.5kg bar of gold at the rate of N268 million for use as part of Nigeria’s external reserves, with a cheque presented for that amount to the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative

President Buhari had earlier appointed a Committee to coordinate the activities of the initiative.

The Committee is Chaired by the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Kebbi State Governor as Vice Chairman, Osun State Governor, Honourable Minister of Finance, Honourable Minister of State, Solid Minerals Development, Central Bank Governor.

Following the flag off, thousands of artisanal miners were registered in the Pioneer states.

The gold presented to Mr President on July 16 was sourced from Artisanal miners in Kebbi State.

The implication of this development is that the CBN will be purchasing gold that has been mined, processed and refined under the PAGMI for use as part of Nigeria’s external reserves.

This elevated feat was the culmination of 24 months of hard work by the Solid Minerals Development Fund, Kebbi and Osun States Government, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning under a Steering Committee led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

About PAGMI

The Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) is a comprehensive artisanal and small-scale gold mining development programme, launched in 2019 to foster the formalization and integration of artisanal gold mining activities into Nigeria’s legal, economic, and institutional framework.

The initiative has been designed to integrate social, environmental, health and safety, economic, commercial, and technical considerations, into its implementation.

PAGMI is designed as a broader strategy to address the structural and institutional factors such as rural poverty, lack of alternative livelihoods, and difficulties in meeting legal and regulatory requirements that tend to push artisanal gold mining operators deeper into the informal economy.

President Buhari approved PAGMI in 2019 to address issues of illegal artisanal mining, prevent health and environmental hazards and foster the integration of artisanal gold mining into the formal system. This initiative will help fuel Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

How PAGMI will work

The initiative which will provide better access to markets through the National Gold Purchase Programme is only the first step in a comprehensive artisanal and small-scale gold mining development strategy integrating social, environmental, health and safety, economic, commercial, and technical considerations.

It will also deploy safer and more efficient mining and processing technologies across artisanal mining locations across the country, starting with Kebbi and Osun States as the Pilot States with intervention in Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger States to commence immediately after the Pilot.

States that will benefit PAGMI?

The main gold producing belt with history of artisanal workings and exploration activities in Nigeria will benefit from PAGMI. Intervention at artisanal mining sites will take place in Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger and Osun States with Kebbi and Osun States serving as the Pilot States.

The initiative will also be setting up gold aggregation centres in addition to supporting licensed buying centres and aggregators with access to financing options, responsible sourcing mechanisms, management and technical expertise including improved testing and processing equipment.

What PAGMI stands to achieve

Jobs

PAGMI will result in the creation of over 500,000 new mining and formalized jobs, leading to poverty alleviation for more than 1 million households.

Wealth Creation

Under PAGMI, artisanal gold miners will earn more from higher productivity, better recovery rates, mechanization of operations, and better access to reliable geological information.

Identity Management

PAGMI will boost national identity management through the biometric registration of thousands of artisanal miners nationwide. About 20,000 miners have already been registered in Kebbi and Osun States. PAGMI will also help bring them into the formal financial sector.

Productivity and Capacity-Building

PAGMI will boost productivity and output in the gold mining sector, by deploying safer and more efficient mining and processing equipment and technologies across artisanal mining locations across the country.

Revenues

PAGMI estimates that the Federal Government of Nigeria could realize an annual average of $150 Million in taxes, $25 Million in royalties, and $500 Million accretions to foreign reserves from the integration of artisanal gold mining activities implemented by PAGMI.

PAGMI also aims to boost reserves, improve standards, promote environmental health and safety and provide security.

Eligible beneficiaries of PAGMI?

Eligible beneficiaries of the initiative include:

Artisanal and small-scale miners

Rural mining communities

Registered Buying Centers and Aggregators

Existing and potential investors in the gold mining sector

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Federal and State Governments

Interesting Tidbit

Like this: Like Loading...