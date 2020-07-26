Edo 2020: 10 wounded as gunshots rock Obaseki campaign launch

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief; Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

• Cars, other valuables damaged at Oba of Benin’s palace

• Governor, Ize-Iyamu camps trade blame

• Oba Ewuare II seeks ancestors’ intercession for peaceful election

Benin City was not looking good last night after suspected political thugs went on the rampage as Governor Godwin Obaseki formally launched the campaign for his re-election.

No fewer than 10 residents were wounded in an exchange of gunshots between the camps of Obaseki and his main challenger in the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Cars, some of them exotic, campaign billboards and other valuables were damaged in the mayhem near the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11.

Both camps traded blame on who was the aggressor.

Oba Ewuare said the tension ahead of the election called for intercession by the ancestors.

He promised to summon his chiefs to pray for a peaceful election.

The violence started when Obaseki, leading a delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, arrived at the Oba’s Palace for a courtesy visit.

By the time the PDP delegation got there, supporters of both parties had gathered at the entrance of the palace, armed with guns, cudgels, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

As the delegation’s convoy of cars snaked into the palace, some people in the crowd began to boo and jeer Obaseki.

Tension rose and the situation soon degenerated into a free for all between the supporters of the PDP and APC, with the violence spreading to adjoining streets.

Armed policemen drafted to the scene managed to bring the situation under control and the PDP delegation entered the palace for the courtesy visit.

Visit over, the campaign train moved to the Lawn Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The programme got underway at 1:31 pm, only for the heavens to open up for a little over one hour.

Obaseki, addressing the rally, accused the APC of causing the violence but asked his supporters to shun thuggery.

“The opposition party in Edo State has now resorted to violence. Do not retaliate,” he said.

“Members of the opposition party want to scare us ahead of the September 19 election, but we have a good President. I am urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure peaceful, free and fair governorship election in Edo State.”

He said he left the APC because of what he called the lawlessness in the party.

“We left them because of their lawlessness. We will not, no matter how provoked, resort to the same lawlessness. I want to thank you and assure you that God has given us the victory,” he said.”

Obaseki promised to transform Edo State, adding that such transformation would lead to the transformation of the country.

The governor said the PDP considered him worthy of the governorship ticket as reward for his record of performance in the past four years.

According to him, his decision to put the people first, above any other interests, cost him the governorship ticket of the APC, saying that his getting the PDP ticket to run the race was a miracle.

The governor promised to unveil his reelection programme, Make Edo Great Again (MEGA), in the coming days.

Also speaking, Governor Nyesom Wike said the PDP and the people of Edo State would not succumb to intimidation.

He said nobody would be allowed to rig the September election.

Taking a swipe at the former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Wike said Obaseki had defeated godfatherism.

He claimed that the APC candidate was no match for Obaseki.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, described the September election as a litmus test for Nigeria while Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State said that PDP was determined to end godfatherism in Edo State and liberate the state from the grip of one man.

Tambuwal said votes must count on September 19 and challenged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that he has a date with history on that day by delivering a free and fair election.

Yakubu, he said, should “take a clue from the elections conducted by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, where the doctrine of one man, one vote was adhered to strictly in all elections.

“Do not allow anybody to use you to achieve their political aim and ambition.”

In attendance at the campaign rally were Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council; Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi.

Also present were PDP chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi; the party’s National Vice Chairman in the Southsouth zone, Chief Dan Orbih; Edo Chairman of PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi: the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Dino Melaye.

APC accuses Obaseki of instigating violence

In its own account of the attack, the State Media Campaign Council of the APC accused Obaseki and the PDP of unleashing violence on people in Benin and its environs, following a confrontation in which the governor was booed and embarrassed while trying to gain entry into the palace of the Oba of Benin.

Chairman of the Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, in a statement said: “It is sad that Obaseki, the outgoing governor of Edo State, on July 25, 2020, displayed the same traits of intolerance and penchant for violence that made the people of Edo State to unanimously reject him.

“Booed by the people at the entrance of the palace of our great Oba of Benin for handing Edo State over to PDP tax collectors who are unconscionably feasting on our collective patrimony, Obaseki, as an act of revenge, instructed the thugs and cultists in the state and beyond to attack the people with dangerous arms.

“The criminal and heartless action not only affirms our repeated warnings that Obaseki fully intends to prosecute the September 19 election with violence and thuggery, but it also shows his lack of empathy, conscience and respect for the lives and dignity of the people he was elected to serve.

“Obaseki’s thugs invaded Edo State capital, unleashing mayhem on anyone perceived to be critical of the failed governor or supportive of our party (APC) and candidate (Ize-Iyamu).

“After converging on the venue of the governor’s campaign kick-off, they poured into the streets, vandalising property and causing panic. We heard unconfirmed reports of fatal injuries.

“As a way to avoid responsibility and expected sanction for the undemocratic and criminal destruction of our billboards, Edo governor’s thugs went round Benin City and its environs, deliberately pulling down their own billboards in an orchestrated gimmick meant to portray the false impression of violence on both sides, when in truth, the desperate Obaseki, in cahoots with his PDP godfathers, are the ones threatening the peace of Edo State.

“We condemn the action in totality and demand immediate intervention by the police and other security agencies.

“Our party, the APC, has built an effective campaign on the strength of our documented manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.

“Tellingly, on the back of four years of no achievement, Obaseki has neither a plan nor record of office to show, hence the resort to violence and thuggery.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and all well-meaning Nigerians to immediately rein in Obaseki and begin the arrest of his recruited thugs, who are committed to causing chaos and violence in a bid to prevent the people who have already voiced their rejection of Edo governor from participating in the election freely and without intimidation.”

The media campaign council of Edo APC also mocked PDP leaders for staging a deserted and insignificant event to mark the kick-off of Obaseki’s campaigns.

It described the kick-off as complete failure, with the venue deserted by PDP members who it said remained aggrieved at Obaseki’s imposition, behind a deceitful claim that it reduced crowd to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Oshiomhole sponsored attack —Edo governor

Spokesman for the Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie, said the PDP was “appalled by the deployment of thugs in the sacred grounds of the palace of Oba of Benin by the APC, Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole to harass guests who were in Edo State for the kick-off of Governor Obaseki’s campaign.”

He said: “While we respect the boundaries of politics, as it relates to the palace, it is reprehensible that the APC, its candidate and their enablers would sponsor thugs to desecrate the palace, which is a clear case of desperation to score cheap points.

“This conduct is not a trait of Edo people and it is condemned in the strongest possible terms, as we are courteous and welcoming to guests.

“It is obvious that these persons were mobilised for this task by those who have no regard for the palace nor want the progress and development of the state.”

Oba of Benin to organise prayers for peaceful election

Receiving the PDP delegation earlier yesterday in his palace, Oba Ewuare II said plans were underway to summon the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

The Oba said God and his ancestors have been answering his prayers whenever he prayed, adding that the forthcoming governorship election would not be an exception.

“I remember when I visited Governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office and I did.

“And today he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs, and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers.

“When I also visited Rivers and Cross River states, the governors there asked me to intervene in the Edo political crisis and I said I would not give up.

“And we have been praying, and I thank God and our ancestors that we had the primary elections in the state and there was no bloodshed and it was so peaceful.

“And now as we are about going to the governorship election proper, I am going to summon Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

“We all know that there is nothing prayers cannot do. It is prayers that have been keeping the country going.”

