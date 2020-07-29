Edo 2020: Benin throne remains non-partisan, says Oba Ewuare

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has said the Benin throne is non-partisan, and warned politicians against turning the state into a war zone as they prepare for the September 19 Edo governorship election.

Reacting to the clash among rival politicians in front of the palace on Saturday, the monarch, through a statement by Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, BTC, Frank Irabor, condemned what he described as unruly behaviour of politicians’ supporters, reiterating that the palace remained non-partisan.

The BTC statement said the Oba remained committed to peace and tranquillity in the state, and peaceful governorship elections in the state.

The statement said: “The BTC (Benin Traditional Council) wishes to state that His Royal Majesty warmly welcomed the august visitors led by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

“The meeting was cordial. During the meeting, the Oba of Benin recalled the warm reception accorded him by Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Aminu Tambuwal when he paid a ‘thank-you’ visit to both states. The courtesy of the esteemed august visitors to the monarch ended very well.

“We were, therefore, surprised to hear later that there was an incident outside the palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat. His Royal Majesty condemns this unruly behaviour that occurred in front of the Palace.

“We wish to emphasise, once more, that the Benin throne is not partisan.

“The BTC uses this medium to advise all political party members not to turn Edo State into a war zone because of gubernatorial ambition.

“His Royal Majesty is committed to peace and tranquillity in the state and peaceful gubernatorial election.”

Several persons were, last Saturday, injured as supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clashed near the Oba’s palace, when PDP governors, led by the Chairman of the party’s campaign council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who were in the state to flag off the campaign of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, visited the Oba of Benin.

VANGUARD

The post Edo 2020: Benin throne remains non-partisan, says Oba Ewuare appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...