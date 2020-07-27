Edo 2020: I honestly regret the mistake I made in 2016 — Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, says he regrets his mistake of supporting Mr Godwin Obaseki for governorship in 2016.

He disclosed that he supported the governorship aspiration of Obaseki in 2016 to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.

The former governor urged the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo to keep to his promises.

He expressed optimistic that he (Ize-Iyamu) would emerge victorious on September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ize-Iyamu stated that Obaseki had not done well in almost four years and had lost focus, while urging people of the state to massively vote for him on September 19.

NAN reports that the incumbent governor who has since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to actualise his second term ambition after losing out in the APC ticket, will square up with Ize-Iyamu for the governorship poll on September 19.

It would be recalled that Ize-Iyamu who also in December, defected to the APC was the PDP flag bearer in 2016.

