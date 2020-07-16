EDO 2020: Igbo women in Edo defect to PDP, vow to vote Obaseki

…Vows to vote PDP

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election slated for September, Igbo Women Community in the state have defected to PDP from APC.

The women led by Mrs Blessing Ahoruonye were received in Benin by the PDP State Women leader, Mrs Lindsay Sorea.

Mrs Blessing Ahoruonye said that they were joining the PDP so they can offer maximum support to Governor Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work he is doing.

She referenced the elimination of double and over-taxation by thugs in the previous APC government and stopped since the start of Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

She also mentioned the impressive developmental stride been witnessed in the state as well as the economic expansion that has positively influenced the rate of consumption and his prudent management of resources.

She expressed fear that if Governor Obaseki’s Administration is disrupted, “God forbid” they believe that the state will go back to the “hands of thugs, brutal tax collectors and servicing of Godfathers at the detriment of development and ease of doing business.”

She rejects the return of the state to a party immersed in corruption while citing recent NDDC and EFCC allegations amongst others.

She affirmed that they have vowed to vote for PDP and Governor Obaseki to ensure that the train is not derailed.

According to her, ” we the Ibo Community in Edo state have realized our past mistakes and we are fully ready to correct it this time by voting PDP”

