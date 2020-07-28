Edo 2020: Obaseki’s aides resign, councillors pledge support for Ize-Iyamu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SEVEN elected councillors out of 12 in Oredo local government area, the home area of Governor Godwin Obaseki Tuesday pledged their support for the election of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Among the seven councillors included the one representing Ward 4 where the governor hails.

Also in Uhunmwonde local government area, seven out of the ten elected councillors have also promised to remain in the All Progressives Congress and work for the victory of the party.

In a related development, the Campaign Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement who is also a member of the State Waste Management Board Patrick Iyoha has resigned his appointments. He said his resignation is for personal reasons in his resignation letter dated July 28 and it is with immediate effect.

Similarly, two persons including the Chairman, of the State Post Primary Education Board, Gabriel Oiboh and First member of the board, Mr Osanyemwere Osawe said their resignation was because they were under pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The councillors from Oredo said they were elected on the platform of the APC but have not been able to deliver on the electoral promises they made to members of their wards and that they believe Ize-Iyamu being a grassroots politician would create the enabling environment for them to perform.

Responding, Ize-Iyamu said “What is more significant is that the councillor representing ward 4 where the governor said he is from is also here.

“These councillors represent the majority of the people but tomorrow you will begin to hear a bogus announcement that three councillors suspend seven councillors just like he has been trying to do in the house of assembly where 14 representing a clear majority out of the 24 member house are not allowed to sit. We are ready to support these councillors if their rights are trampled upon

Meanwhile, Edo Youth Solidarity Movement, EYSM yesterday pledged their support for the APC and promised to ensure victory in the September 19th election.

Speaking to the youths when they visited Ize-Iyamu, former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said with the number of youths, he had no fear of victory in the election.

He said: “It is about returning governance back to the young people of Edo, to the women of Edo, to the elderly of Edo and restore respect to the traditional rulers of Edo, we are a home, a state of culture and tradition. They tried to create diversion when a government governs by lies what value is it impacting on the lives of young people, leaders are supposed to be role models”

