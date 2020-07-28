Edo 2020: PDP calls for more security to avoid voter apathy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has appealed to security agencies to maintain law and order ahead of the forthcoming governorship election to avoid voter apathy in the state.

The party also decried the clash between supporters of the party and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which occurred at an event on Saturday in Benin.

Mr Chris Nehikhare, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state disclosed this on Monday in Benin.

He said that security agents have a responsibility to restore peace in the state to enable the electorate to freely go out to cast their votes on Sept. 19

He said that security agents should contain any attempt to intimidate or harass the electorate and prevent them from coming out to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Nehikhare expressed confidence that with what Gov. Godwin Obaseki had done in the state, the Edo people would re-elect him.

He said that the Obaseki led administration had performed in the areas of education, pension, judiciary, infrastructure among others, adding that these achievements make a government a successful one.

“This is a government that is compassionate and ready to serve Edo people for another four years,” Nehikhare said.

According to him, the PDP as a political party is interested in the peace and security of the state.

“Edo people are wiser, and should not to be scared, but should come out on Sept. 19. Our PVCs will speak for us”, Nehikhare said.

