Edo 2020: Three Oil & gas Commission members resign

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THREE Commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) Monday resigned their appointments from the Commission.

The commissioners are Osamwonyi Atu represented Edo South in the Commission, Emmanuel Odigie (Edo Central) and Rilwanu Oshiomhole who represented Edo North Senatorial districts in the board of the Commission.

In their separate resignation letters dated July 27, they gave different reasons for their resignations.

Atu from Orhinonmwon in Edo South senatorial district, gave family reason for his resignation. “I need to resign to take care of compelling family issues that need my immediate attention.” He said.

On his part, Odigie in his letter said he resigned as a loyal party man. “Following due consideration and wide consultations, I have resolved to resign as a member representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the EDSOGPADEC.

“The appointment was given to me based on my membership and commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I have contested elections twice to the House of Representatives on the APC platform, as a party loyalist and based on my principles, I strongly believe it will be unfair to cross over to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Oshiomhole said as a loyal party man, his resignation was to enable him join hands with the APC candidate in the September 19 governorship elections.

Recall that last Friday, Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Oni-Okpaku resigned from the state cabinet.

Few weeks before her resignation, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Paul Ohonbamu resigned which came barely one month after Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele resigned his appointment.

There have been mass resignation of several political appointees from the government including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

