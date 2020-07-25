Edo 2020: Thugs Allegedly Sent By Obaseki Engage In Shooting Spree At Oba Of Benin’s Palace

Earlier today, thugs opened fire on innocent residents in front of the Oba of Benin’s place.

It is alleged that the thugs who opened fire on the innocent residents at the Oba of Benin’s palace were sent by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki and some stewards of the Peoples Democratic Party had visited the Oba of Benin’s palace, however, they were booed.

After Obaseki was embarrassed outside the Place, he left, only for known thugs identified with the PDP and the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu to return and open gunfire at residents in front of the palace.

According to reports, at least eight residents were rushed to the hospital as a result of gunshot and machete injuries.

In a video which has since gone viral, some victims of the attack were captured lamenting their ordeal.

This development created chaos and gunshots were fired at ring road in Benin City.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in the meeting with Obaseki said that plans were underway to summon the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

The Oba said God and his ancestors have always answered his prayers, adding that the forthcoming governorship election would not be an exception.

Oba Ewuare II said:

“I remember when I visited Governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office and I did.

“And today he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers.

“When I also visited Rivers and Cross River states, the governors there asked me to intervene in the Edo political crisis and I said I will not give up.

“And we have been praying and I thank God and our ancestors that we had the primary elections in the state and there was no bloodshed and it was so peaceful.”

Like this: Like Loading...