Edo: As Obaseki kicks off campaign, another commissioner resigns

Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is officially kick starting his campaign for a second term today with a rally at the Lawn Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,Benin.

The rally is coming just 24 hours after the Commissioner for Environment and Public Utilities, Dame Omoua Oni-Okpaku, resigned her appointment; the third member of the state executive council to quit in quick succession in the build-up to the September 19 governorship election.

The Chairman of the PDP governorship election campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, told reporters on Friday that Obaseki remained committed to ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

He pledged that all the guidelines against the spread of coronavirus disease would be observed during the campaign kick-off.

His words: “We are set for tomorrow’s (today’s) event. Visiting here today (yesterday), you will agree with me that four years ago, an event of this nature would never take place here, but with the performance of Edo governor, the world will see his developmental strides, starting from here (stadium).

“The venue shows the good works of Governor Obaseki, which are enough reasons for his re-election in Edo State”.

Orbih also stated that Obaseki had been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Edo, stressing that the reality had made the state government to put measures in place to check the spread of the infectious disease.

He said: “With the seating arrangements, it is clear that we want to reduce the number of people that will come into this venue (stadium). We have Edo people in mind, we are conscious of the health of our people. that is why we are not using the main bowl of the stadium, to reduce the number of people in attendance.”

Oni-Okpaku, who followed in the footsteps of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, and Communication and Orientation Commissioner Paul Ohonbamu, gave no reason for her resignation.

Obaseki defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month following his disqualification by the party and is now seeking a second term on the platform of the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

He will square up with APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is his major challenger.

Obaseki is scheduled to kick start his campaign today at the Lawn Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The post Edo: As Obaseki kicks off campaign, another commissioner resigns appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...