Edo COVID-19 cases rise to 2,241

With the rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State, the government has urged residents to support efforts to contain the pandemic by observing social distancing and complying with all directives against the spread of the virus, including the compulsory use of facemasks and regular hand washing.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration has taken serious steps towards containing the pandemic, adding: “To remain safe and healthy, all citizens must comply with all the set guidelines to curtail the spread of the infectious disease. You must observe all COVID-19 preventive measures including self-isolation, social distancing and the use of hand sanitisers, among others.”

Noting that the state government was recording steady progress in the management of the pandemic, Okundia added that the state has discharged 100 more COVId-19 patients who have tested negative and cleared from various isolation facilities in the state to reunite with their families.

According to him, “Edo State has so far recorded a total of 2,241 confirmed cases, 10,355 suspected cases and 1,684 discharged persons. We have also recorded a total of 5115 line-listed contacts, 350 persons of interest (POI) and 79 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of four per cent and positivity rate at 22 per cent.”

The commissioner reassured that contact tracing and line-listing activities are on-going in all affected LGAs in the state, while active case searches and POI tracking are ongoing in all the 18 LGAs.

“With the rising number of cases and deaths, it has become imperative to reiterate the need for all residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect ourselves and our aged population, who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by the Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”

