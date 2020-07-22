Edo deputy gov denies nursing 2024 governorship ambition

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – EDO State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has cautioned all those linking him to 2024 governorship election in the State to desist from such thinking, saying that it has never been in his plan to be part of the executive branch of government.

Shaibu, who reacting to the insinuation that he was planning to contest the 2024 governorship election in the State, in a statement on Wednesday through his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mr. Benjamin Atu, said the executive aspect of politics was never in his calculation.

He said “It was never in my dream to become a Deputy Governor. I have always love to serve in the legislative arm of governance because responsibility and responsiveness to the people keep you alert and it ensures a measure of fairness to everyone.

“How can you accuse a man who was never planning to even become a Deputy Governor that he wanted to be a Governor? Where did such discussion take place? Festus Ebea should get his legal team ready for further explanation”.

It would be recalled that Mr. Festus Ebea, former Deputy Speaker in the Edo State House of Assembly had warned Esan people of Edo Central Senatorial Zone not to vote for the PDP governorship candidates alleging that Comrade Shaibu was panning to succeed Governor Obaseki in 2024 at the expense of the zone.

He said, “Mr. Festus Ebea was never close to me because Ebea was a legislator who absconded from duty. My friends who know me know that legislating is my business. I have no idea where Festus Ebea cooked up the allegation to distract the good people of Edo Central from tormenting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“He lied that I told him I want to be a Governor since 2012, he also lied to Obaseki and told him that he wants to be a Senator since 2012. When Festus Ebea did become an Oracle that I and Obaseki had to consult him about our future? Does that not show that something must be wrong mentally?

“I love the representative aspect of government and that is why I have always function as a legislature. I left the Edo State House of Assembly to seek an election to the House of Representatives because I believe in representation and giving direct meaning to the lives of people. I love bearing the burden of people because I have the capacity to endure and fight for the future of people and parliament offers such opportunity to fight for the nation. I think Adams Oshiomhole was right over his utterances about Ebea.

“Being the deputy governor today was not in my programme. It was God’s programme and since I became the deputy governor, I have left my future in the hands of God. I am not like them that will want to play God and decide what will happen two or three years from now. No man can determine what will happen tomorrow except God’’

“The good people of Edo State and Edo Central should disregard the allegations of Ebea. If he claims I want to be a Governor when did Obaseki also tell him he wants to be a Senator?”.

He describes Ebea’s comments on the 2024 governorship election as sickening and unacceptable.

