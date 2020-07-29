Edo Election: ‘Ganduje led campaign council will deliver for APC’

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s led All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has gotten a vote of confidence to deliver the September 19th governorship election in Edo state to the party.

Ganduje was recently appointed to lead the campaign council for the party’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and a civil society organization, Equity and Justice in Politics and Governance Movement believe that APC ‘will win the Edo governorship election with Ganduje in charge.’

The group in a statement signed by its Co-ordinator, Comrade Salifu Momodu, praised the efforts of Governor Ganduje since his appointment believing that his team ‘will leave no stone upturned to ensure victory is secured at the election.

The group advised Governor Obaseki “to start preparing his handing over note because the campaign council of the party led by Governor Ganduje, is working hard to ensure victory for the candidate of the party, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

”For us at Equity and Justice in Politics and Governance Movement, as a reputable civil society organisation, we will advise Governor Obaseki, to start preparing his handing over note because an end has come to his political career.

”For the record and we want Governor Obaseki to take note of this day, the candidate of the APC, Pastor Ize Iyamu will be declared winner of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state because the campaign council of the APC is already working assiduously to make this a reality.

”We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the All Progressives Congress, APC, through the campaign council for the governorship election in the state will achieve victory in the election”.

Like this: Like Loading...