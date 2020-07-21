Edo gov’ship: APC, PDP bicker over recruitment of cultists

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of allegedly recruiting cultists under the guise of Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Special Assistants (SAs) to cause confusion during the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state Chris Azebamwan said this in Benin while addressing journalists on the forthcoming election.

He said Obaseki had since his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) embarked on, “massive recruitment of thugs and criminals, but this time officially into government.”

“We have seen the intolerance and undemocratic soul of the PDP and Obaseki. It manifested in their unthinking destruction of our party billboards and this breathless propaganda aimed at throwing mud on our deeply thought out manifesto,” he said.

He appealed to the police, other security agencies and INEC to ensure the conduct of violence-free poll.

Responding, Obaseki through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, alleged that the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and his group were the ones sponsoring thugs in the state with a view to undermining the will of the people during the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He alleged that APC and their allies had resorted to violence after discovering that they could not win the governorship election in a fair contest.

“A secret meeting was held on July 19, 2020, where they allegedly perfected plans to recruit thugs to disrupt the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state,” he said.

