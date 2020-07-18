Edo: INEC ends substitution of candidates, publishes final list

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the Edo State governorship election.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said with the publication, the Commision has closed the window for substitution or withdrawal of nominated candidates by political parties.

He said the publication of the candidates’ name was in compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

According to the statement, “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has in compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) published the Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State by displaying it in the Commission’s offices in the State capital and the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State. The list has also been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“By Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo Governorship election ended on 13th July 2020”.

It added that, “with the publication of the Final List of candidates, no Political Party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the List and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We urge Political Parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.”

