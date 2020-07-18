By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

INEC’s action is in compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Also read:

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Saturday said INEC has displayed the list in its offices in the State capital and the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

“The list has also been uploaded on the Commission’s website”, he said.

Okoye explained that by Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo Governorship election ended on 13th July 2020.

“With the publication of the Final List of candidates, no Political Party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the List and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We urge Political Parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act”, the statement added.

Fourteen of the nation’s 18 registered political parties are participating in the election, with 12 of them nominating male governorship candidates and only two with female governorship candidates.

Vanguard News

The post Edo: INEC publishes final list of Candidates appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Edo: INEC publishes final list of Candidates appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...