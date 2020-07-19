Edo LG boss alleges threat to life over refusal to join PDP

Mr. Fred Aimienwanwu, Vice Chairman, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo has alleged threat to his life and that of his family members over his refusal to defect from All Progressives Congress, APC, and join Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Aimienwanwu, in a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, alleged that the council bosses were after his life.

In a petition signed by his wife, Mrs Lauretta Aimienwanwu, the vice-chairman said boys numbering over 30 had stormed his resident in Benin, on Wednesday, at about 5p.m., and forcefully gained entry to his compound by knocking down the gate.

He said while they could not gain entry to the apartment, they, however, made their mission clear that they would eliminate his entire family should he failed to defect to PDP as his chairman had done.

ALSO READ:

He said the boys, who specifically mentioned who sent them, also said he (vice-chairman) should return the council’s property in his possession.

According to the petition, “the boys, numbering about 30, stormed my house and forcefully broke the gate. My gateman was assaulted in the process of forcing the gate open.

“They were armed with dangerous weapons like battle axes and cutlasses.

“I was in my room and heard one of them making calls. I never knew he was calling my husband.

“I heard him say we are in your house and threatened that if he fails to decamp from APC to PDP, his entire household will be eliminated.”

Meanwhile, the chairman has denied involvement in the alleged threat, but only acknowledged that the council secretary had written to the vice-chairman to return the local government’s property in his possession.

“I don’t have any business with the vice-chairman, the council asked him to return their property.

“In any case, let him produce the people that went to his house, I am not involved.”

It would be recalled that the local government have been embroiled in crisis following the refusal of the vice-chairman, along with six out of the 10 councillors, to defect to PDP.

The crisis had degenerated to a situation where four of the councillors suspended six and the vice-chairman.

VANGUARD

The post Edo LG boss alleges threat to life over refusal to join PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Edo LG boss alleges threat to life over refusal to join PDP appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...