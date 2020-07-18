Edo residents condemn Obaseki over destruction of Ize-Iyamu’s billboards

Our Reporter

Thousands of market women and residents of Edo State have condemned destruction of billboards and other campaign posters of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by agencies and other alleged miscreants acarrying out instruction of Godwin Obaseki-led Government.

For days now, visibly mobilised men have torn down dozens of campaign billboards and other promotional materials of the APC and its candidate at various strategic points in the capital city of Benin such as Uselu Shell, Central New Benin, and the popular Iyaro axis.

In reaction, the resident, including Mr. Nelson Kelvin, Austine Evbodaghe and Timothy Ogodo condemned the ‘autocratic’ action allegedly carried out by the Edo State Government.

They decried Obaseki’s attempt to violate rights guaranteed in a democratically elected government while also noting Ize-Iyamu of the APC is a moving train who cannot be stopped or frustrated by blackmail or intimidation.

Other residents, including Isa Alatan, Aghaze Onyemuwa and several women traders demanded that Obaseki urgently replace the removed and damaged billboards.

They noted how the billboards, beyond bearing messages of hope for a better Edo State, helped to illuminate the environment at night following the state government’s failure to provide street lamps as promised.

A staff of the outdoor advertising company in charge of billboard management in the axis, who pleaded anonymity to avoid retributive actions, had earlier disclosed they have been under heavy threats from officials of the Edo State Government after installation of the billboards

According to him, the statement government resorted to the action after they refused to bow to threats to pull down the messages of the APC because they meet all financial, advertising standards and requirements.

