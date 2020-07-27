Edo tests 9,626 residents, disinfects 2,167 homes

Agency Reporter

The Edo State government has intensified Active Case Search (ACS) activities, testing over 9,626 residents and decontaminating homes and offices of about 2,167 confirmed cases.

This is part of measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safeguard the wellbeing of Edo people.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Patrick Okundia, who stated these to reporters in Benin City, noted that there is still poor compliance with precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including the compulsory use of face mask and social distancing.

He added that compliance with safety and health measures to contain the virus was imperative as it would complement the government’s efforts at protecting the people, especially the state’s aged population, who account for most fatalities recorded.

