EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Appears Before Panel For Questioning

On Monday, shortly after the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was arrested, he was arraigned for questioning before a panel at the presidential villa in Abuja to investigate some allegations levelled against him.

Security operatives however, stopped State House correspondents from gaining access into the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Reporters who made attempts to gain entrance into the facility inside the Presidential Villa were turned back.

One of the security operatives told the reporters that “They said you people should excuse the use of this place today.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has been arrested by the Department of State Services.

The arrest was made over allegations that he owns four properties and that he was allegedly transferring funds abroad through a third party.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that accused of living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who is allegedly involved in shady deals.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has however said that it did not arrest Mr Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the DSS has since been inundated with inquiries over the reported arrest of Magu, stressing that the Service has no connection with the incident.

Afunanya issued the statement after reports emerged that the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency had been arrested by DSS officials in Abuja.

When contacted, Magu’s S.A. on Media, Tony Amokeodo, told Channels Television that his boss was not arrested but only invited to answer questions regarding some allegations against the agency.

Amokeodo explained that Magu was invited to appear before a Federal Government panel set up to investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

According to him, the panel is sitting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Magu presented some documents which showed that some funds (which had not been finally forfeited to the Federal Government) were lodged separately in the bank to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He presented banks documents to back up his claim to the Number 2 citizen of our country.

The Vice President inturn presented all the documents he brought to him before President Buhari,so the President ask for further investigation thus enabling Magu evade the previous arrest attempt.

The recent allegations of Magu living above his means and occupying a high-priced residence led to his arrest.

Magu is yet to be confirmed as the substantive chairman of the EFCC despite occupying the position in acting capacity for many years.

Advertisements