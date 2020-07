The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, has arraigned eight suspected illegal oil dealers and a vessel, M.V. Laida, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on a three-count charge.

