Hundreds of Muslims settled for last-minute purchases of rams and food items in the Ota area of Ogun state to celebrate the annual Eid Al-Kabir on Friday. Some of the Muslim faithfuls, who spoke with The Guardian at Goro livestock and Ijako food markets, said their decision was hinged on taking advantage of discounts from […]

The post Eid Al-Kabir: Muslims settle for last-minute purchases in Ogun appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...