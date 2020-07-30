Eid: Avoid home slaughter of animals

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the next few days, Muslims all over the world will be celebrating the Eid el-Kabir. Majority of Muslim communities will be slaughtering animals at home instead of abattoirs or slaughter houses. Wastes from these animals would be dumped everywhere. These wastes are a centre for microbial proliferation. This causes contamination of air, water and food. And when there is an outbreak of infectious diseases, we will begin to put the blame on God.

As a nation, we need to come together to prevent the outbreak of infections. Scientists cannot do it alone. It is cheaper to invest in the prevention of infectious diseases than to deal with the consequences.

Therefore, government should ban the home slaughter of animals. Animals should be slaughtered in abattoirs or slaughter houses and the meat should be inspected before consumption.

Ibrahim Idris writes from UDUS – ibrahimvet095@gmail.com

