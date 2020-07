The Kano State Government on Wednesday placed a ban on public celebrations of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The ban was disclosed by the commissioner of information Muhammad Garba at a joint press conference in Kano. “Eid prayers would be carried out with strict compliance to the laid […]

