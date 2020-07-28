Eid-el-Kabir: FAAN urges dignitaries, VIPs to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised dignitaries and VIPs to ensure compliance with the airports’ protocols for their safety and that of other passengers during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager in charge of Public Affairs at FAAN, made the appeal in a statement she issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Yakubu said that the authority would no longer tolerate the harassment of protocol officers by VIPs at the airport.

She said: “We will also like to re-state that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport.

“Except if they are travelling alongside their principals, as only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

“Also, dignitaries and VIPs are enjoined to please ensure compliance with the airports’ protocols for their safety and that of others.”

Yakubu assured all airport users that Nigerian airports under FAAN’s management were fully ready to play host to air travellers during this Sallah celebrations.

She explained that the readiness as part of its commitments to ensure the safe, healthy, and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“The authority has put necessary safety measures in place in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Port Health Service.

“Other operational facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“We also advise the general public and intending travellers to make early preparations toward completing their travel requirements in good time,” she said.

Yakubu said that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort at all the airports in the country.

