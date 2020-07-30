EID-EL KABIR : Fayemi greets muslims, urges them to make sacrifices for national dev

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the State and in the country at large as they join other faithfuls around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the governor urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians generally to imbibe the lessons of dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibrahim’s preparedness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the instructions of Allah.

Dr Fayemi who stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to make sacrifices that are necessary for nation building, urged the Muslim faithful to endure the inconveniences occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has considerably reduced the pomp associated with the celebration of the Eid- el- Kabir festival globally.

The governor however charged them to continue to pray and be optimistic that a lasting solution would be found for the pandemic through divine intervention.

He also counseled the Muslim Ummah to always uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice

which are the hallmark of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, saying that the festival offers the opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

He advised the Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to continue to live in peace with one another and to always demonstrate love and understanding towards one another in the quest for a greater and more prosperous Nigeria.

“We can collectively confront our challenges as a nation and build a truly peaceful and prosperous Nigeria by acknowledging the supremacy of God, demonstrating genuine love and respect for one another and commitment to peaceful co-existence.

It is only through love for one another and commitment to peace, security and stability that the country can progress towards the fulfilment of its great potentials as a nation”, Fayemi said.

While commending Muslims in the Ekiti State for their harmonious co-existence with adherents of other religions, the governor urged them not to relent in praying for the success of his administration as it is striving to create a prosperous State that all will be proud of.

“I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival. Eid-el-Kabir is an occasion to celebrate the love of God. It is a season of charity, making peace and celebration of our common heritage as God’s children.

“Although we are constrained in celebrating this year’s festival, we must not forget to reach out to the poor and the needy among us in line with God’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper.

I wish the good people of Ekiti State and Nigeria the joy, peace and blessings of the season”, he said.

